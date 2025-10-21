Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.47 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Iridium Communications worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

