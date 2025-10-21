Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 33,794 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Lyft worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,118 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Lyft by 83,744.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,144,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,143,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,085.16. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,137,850.08. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Stock Up 3.5%

LYFT stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.