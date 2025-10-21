Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.68% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

