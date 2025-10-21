Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Radian Group worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 290,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Radian Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,196. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE RDN opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.