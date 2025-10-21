Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ares Management by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 40.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,965,174.72. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

