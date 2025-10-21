Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 421 Shares of Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Atkore worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1,514.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 720.2% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 29.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Atkore Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ATKR opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

