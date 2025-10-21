Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $120,380.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $130,412.10. The trade was a 48.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $492.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

