Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,297 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of H&R Block worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5,391.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 609,938 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,429,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 263,274 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,667,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,571,000 after acquiring an additional 209,019 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HRB opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.31.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

