Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 73,987 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 474.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,987 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

