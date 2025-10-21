Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 31.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Chairman Jared Isaacman acquired 104,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

