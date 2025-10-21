Critical Survey: Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Symrise pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PPG Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PPG Industries pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPG Industries has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years. PPG Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Symrise and PPG Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symrise 0 1 1 2 3.25 PPG Industries 0 8 6 1 2.53

Risk and Volatility

PPG Industries has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Given PPG Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPG Industries is more favorable than Symrise.

Symrise has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPG Industries has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symrise and PPG Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symrise N/A N/A N/A PPG Industries 6.25% 23.85% 8.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symrise and PPG Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symrise $5.41 billion 2.40 $517.49 million N/A N/A PPG Industries $15.85 billion 1.46 $1.12 billion $4.41 23.17

PPG Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Symrise.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of PPG Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PPG Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPG Industries beats Symrise on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft. The Industrial Coatings segment offers coatings, adhesives and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for appliances, agricultural and construction equipment, consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories, building products, kitchenware, and transportation vehicles and other finished products; and on-site coatings services. It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic and aluminum tubes for food, beverage and personal care, promotional, and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tire, battery separator, and other end-uses; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, breathable membranes, and loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, optical lenses, color-change products, and photochromic dyes. PPG Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

