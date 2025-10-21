Analysts Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) PT at $137.00

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.08. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

