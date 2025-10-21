Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tamboran Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tamboran Resources by 58.3% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 809,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 298,084 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Tamboran Resources by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 758,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408,680 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 1,471.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

TBN stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Tamboran Resources has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

