Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tamboran Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tamboran Resources Trading Down 2.0%
TBN stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Tamboran Resources has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Tamboran Resources Company Profile
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
See Also
