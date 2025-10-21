Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) versus Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Head to Head Analysis

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) and Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Calumet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Calumet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 8.79% 13.78% 4.35% Calumet -11.09% N/A -12.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Calumet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Calumet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $26.88 billion 1.50 $3.06 billion $1.69 24.29 Calumet $4.19 billion 0.39 -$222.00 million ($5.22) -3.60

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Calumet. Calumet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Occidental Petroleum and Calumet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 3 15 6 1 2.20 Calumet 2 2 4 0 2.25

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $52.39, suggesting a potential upside of 27.62%. Calumet has a consensus target price of $18.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Calumet.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Calumet on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Calumet

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate. The Specialty Products & Solutions segment consists of customer-focused solutions and formulations businesses, covering multiple specialty product lines, anchored by a unique integrated complex in Northwest Louisiana. The Performance Brands segment includes a fast-growing portfolio of high-quality, high performing brands. The Montana/Renewables segment is composed of a Great Falls specialty asphalt facility and Montana Renewables facility. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses not allocated to the Montana/Renewables, Specialty Products and Solutions, or Performance Brands segments. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.