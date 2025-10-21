Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $12.61. Invvlu Mu Incm shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 84,475 shares trading hands.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invvlu Mu Incm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 1.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

