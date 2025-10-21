Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $12.61. Invvlu Mu Incm shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 84,475 shares trading hands.
Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.
Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invvlu Mu Incm
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invvlu Mu Incm
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invvlu Mu Incm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.