Private Trust Co. NA Has $358,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.00. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

