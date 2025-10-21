Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,192 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMP

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IBMP opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.