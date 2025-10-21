MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.26 and traded as high as $13.66. MRC Global shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 1,002,979 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRC. Susquehanna lowered shares of MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,498,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MRC Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,105,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,647,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,852,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MRC Global by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,468,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

