Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 734,700 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the September 15th total of 276,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Venu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Venu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Venu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Venu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Venu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Venu Stock Performance

Shares of VENU stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Venu has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About Venu

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

