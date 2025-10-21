Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

