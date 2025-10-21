Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $128.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

