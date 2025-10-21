Short Interest in LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:YHC) Increases By 155.1%

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the September 15th total of 646,700 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LQR House Stock Up 9.8%

YHC stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. LQR House has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.51.

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. LQR House had a negative return on equity of 259.35% and a negative net margin of 949.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LQR House will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LQR House in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

LQR House, Inc provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

