Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.59 and traded as high as C$25.07. Northland Power shares last traded at C$24.61, with a volume of 633,826 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.07.
Northland Power Stock Down 1.0%
Northland Power Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -571.43%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
