Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.28 and traded as high as C$14.11. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$13.53, with a volume of 226,095 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.28.

Insider Transactions at Major Drilling Group International

In related news, insider John Ross Davies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.79, for a total value of C$235,800.00. Also, insider Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 88,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,212.25. This trade represents a 4.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

Featured Stories

