Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$181.57 and traded as high as C$251.26. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$250.46, with a volume of 663,725 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$195.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$198.33.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.5%

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of C$126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$214.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$181.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Jean Robitaille sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.00, for a total transaction of C$705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$235,000. The trade was a 75.00% decrease in their position. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.