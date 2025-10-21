Meritage Homes (MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $1.4809 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $101.59.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Get Our Latest Report on MTH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $665,840. This trade represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,707,813.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.