Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.13 and traded as high as C$5.71. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 164,976 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCW. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

