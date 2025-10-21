Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 826.11 ($11.07) and traded as low as GBX 789 ($10.58). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 806 ($10.80), with a volume of 1,449,713 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 855 to GBX 900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 826.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 16.40 EPS for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Analysts expect that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

