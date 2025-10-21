AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.01 and traded as high as C$27.27. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$26.99, with a volume of 17,679 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.71.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Price Performance

About AutoCanada

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.01. The firm has a market cap of C$624.82 million, a PE ratio of -33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54.

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.