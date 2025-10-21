Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.84 and traded as high as C$12.50. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.27, with a volume of 22,833 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evertz Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.63%.

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments.

