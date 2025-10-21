Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 587,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Confluent worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $48,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,588 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 220.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,597,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $39,944,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 901.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,547,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $619,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,123,447 shares in the company, valued at $22,468,940. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 153,200 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $3,041,020.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,697.65. The trade was a 84.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,584 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFLT. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

