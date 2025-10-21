Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.42% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -13.50%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.