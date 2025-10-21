Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF $RSPS

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $32.18.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
