Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in OFS Capital Corporation $OFS

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 143,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OFS Capital Price Performance

OFS Capital stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. OFS Capital Corporation has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.95%.

OFS Capital Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

