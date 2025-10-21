12,013 Shares in Weyco Group, Inc. $WEYS Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weyco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Weyco Group Stock Up 0.8%

WEYS stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

