Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.92.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

