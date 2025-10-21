Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,897 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 402,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.