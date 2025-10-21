Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 87 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $407.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $410.01.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

