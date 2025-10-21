Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $349.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.64 and its 200-day moving average is $271.47.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $430.00 price objective on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.