Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 199,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $6,383,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

