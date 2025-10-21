Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $407,000 Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 668,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 98,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,949,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,726,625.75. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,719.39. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,915 and sold 420,000 shares valued at $20,233,754. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on CECO Environmental in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ CECO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

