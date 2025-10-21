Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

