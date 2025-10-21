Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,760 Shares of Graham Corporation $GHM

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Graham were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $912,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 35.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHM. Weiss Ratings cut Graham from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Graham Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.63 million, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Graham had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

