Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $305,000 in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISSC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 68.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $523,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 158.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 48.9% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 48.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Innovative Solutions and Support Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.