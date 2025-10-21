LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Major Shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve Sells 690,239 Shares of Stock

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 690,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $1,028,456.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,128,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,078.88. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 17th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,181,131 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $1,736,262.57.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 227,341 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $343,284.91.

On Monday, October 13th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 47,686 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $73,436.44.

On Friday, October 10th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 49,869 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $77,296.95.

On Thursday, October 9th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 48,169 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $75,143.64.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 28,954 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $45,457.78.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.50. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics N.V. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAVA Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.