American States Water Company $AWR Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American States Water were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 152,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 62,545.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 148,858 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American States Water currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. American States Water Company has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $87.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.64 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.77%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

