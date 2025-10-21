Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 11,402 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,058,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 57,128 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 408,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OBDC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.01%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

