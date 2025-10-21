Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

