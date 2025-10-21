Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$50.71

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$34.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.76. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$30.81 and a 12 month high of C$55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.