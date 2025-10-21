Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $2.0341 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,370. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $4,700,630 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,933,000 after buying an additional 689,286 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after buying an additional 225,625 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 923,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 94,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 64,879 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.